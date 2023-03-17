Home Business

Truecaller opens office in Bengaluru  

Since its entry in India a decade ago, Truecaller has grown to 338 million monthly active users, of which about 246 million are from India.

Published: 17th March 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Truecaller

Truecaller. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Global communications and caller ID platform Truecaller on Thursday opened its office outside Sweden in Bengaluru. Its Bengaluru facility, which can accommodate up to 250 employees, will be its primary hub to deliver India's first features and serve users globally.

This is the largest establishment of Truecaller outside its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Since its entry in India a decade ago, Truecaller has grown to 338 million monthly active users, of which about 246 million are from India.

India presents unique opportunities to launch new products and services on the Truecaller platform and obtain feedback to improve solutions further. Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder at Truecaller, said, “This facility is a reaffirmation of our continued investment in India.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Truecaller Bengaluru
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp