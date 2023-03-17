Truecaller opens office in Bengaluru  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Global communications and caller ID platform Truecaller on Thursday opened its office outside Sweden in Bengaluru. Its Bengaluru facility, which can accommodate up to 250 employees, will be its primary hub to deliver India's first features and serve users globally.

This is the largest establishment of Truecaller outside its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Since its entry in India a decade ago, Truecaller has grown to 338 million monthly active users, of which about 246 million are from India.

India presents unique opportunities to launch new products and services on the Truecaller platform and obtain feedback to improve solutions further. Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder at Truecaller, said, “This facility is a reaffirmation of our continued investment in India.”

BENGALURU: Global communications and caller ID platform Truecaller on Thursday opened its office outside Sweden in Bengaluru. Its Bengaluru facility, which can accommodate up to 250 employees, will be its primary hub to deliver India's first features and serve users globally. This is the largest establishment of Truecaller outside its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Since its entry in India a decade ago, Truecaller has grown to 338 million monthly active users, of which about 246 million are from India. India presents unique opportunities to launch new products and services on the Truecaller platform and obtain feedback to improve solutions further. Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder at Truecaller, said, “This facility is a reaffirmation of our continued investment in India.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });