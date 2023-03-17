Twitter must give details of originators of tweets, Centre tells Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The union government on Thursday told the high court said that Twitter is bound to provide details of originators of tweets as per rules and it will naturally issue a takedown notice or block the account if any tweet affects the integrity and sovereignty of India or public order.

Presenting its arguments before Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the petition filed by Twitter questioning the legality of a series of ‘blocking orders’ issued by the union government under the Information Technology (Procedures and Safeguards for Blocking of Access to Information by Public) Rules, either to block Twitter accounts or to block the identified contents of specific accounts.

Contending that Twitter is not entitled to any relief in the case through which it has challenged the legality of a series of orders passed by the union government to block the accounts, Additional Solicitor General of India (South) R Sankaranarayanan contended that even the Supreme Court felt that it is required to find out the originators in given cases to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. However, Twitter is not revealing details of originators in such cases though they incite violence, saying it has to maintain confidentiality, he argued.

Stating that an intermediary, including social media, shall observe the due diligence as per Rule 3 of IT Rules 2021, he contended that Twitter is not entitled to protection under Article 19 as it is a foreign corporate and foreign entity.

Referring to Rule 4, he argued that the intermediary must provide details of the account holders when the government seeks it. But, it has not responded to the notices. The court adjourned the further hearing to April 10, 2023.

BENGALURU: The union government on Thursday told the high court said that Twitter is bound to provide details of originators of tweets as per rules and it will naturally issue a takedown notice or block the account if any tweet affects the integrity and sovereignty of India or public order. Presenting its arguments before Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the petition filed by Twitter questioning the legality of a series of ‘blocking orders’ issued by the union government under the Information Technology (Procedures and Safeguards for Blocking of Access to Information by Public) Rules, either to block Twitter accounts or to block the identified contents of specific accounts. Contending that Twitter is not entitled to any relief in the case through which it has challenged the legality of a series of orders passed by the union government to block the accounts, Additional Solicitor General of India (South) R Sankaranarayanan contended that even the Supreme Court felt that it is required to find out the originators in given cases to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. However, Twitter is not revealing details of originators in such cases though they incite violence, saying it has to maintain confidentiality, he argued. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that an intermediary, including social media, shall observe the due diligence as per Rule 3 of IT Rules 2021, he contended that Twitter is not entitled to protection under Article 19 as it is a foreign corporate and foreign entity. Referring to Rule 4, he argued that the intermediary must provide details of the account holders when the government seeks it. But, it has not responded to the notices. The court adjourned the further hearing to April 10, 2023.