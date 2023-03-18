Semiconductor fab: ‘Need skilled workers from abroad’, says MEiTy scientist

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India needs to import skilled workers initially from abroad for setting up semiconductor fab, said a senior government official.

The official also said some of the well-known global companies are in touch with India for semiconductor manufacturing. “To set up the initial semiconductor fab, we need to bring people from outside. Then, they will train people, and from there it will proliferate,” said Prashant Kumar, a Scientist, MEiTy.

He also shared that our government is not creating man force for only India but all over the world. “We are not only targeting to create manpower for only for Indian ecosystem, we targeting the global ecosystem. So, the manpower developed will also be serving globally,” said Kumar.

While speaking at an event organised by the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), he added that some big firms are in touch with for semiconductor industry.

“Some of the big companies are in touch with us. They are not openly coming up publicly, but some announcements are going to happen,” said Kumar.

