Home Business

Semiconductor fab: ‘Need skilled workers from abroad’, says MEiTy scientist

India needs to import skilled workers initially from abroad for setting up semiconductor fab, said a senior government official. 

Published: 18th March 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

The global chip shortage, as per the experts, will hit Indian smartphone brands like Jio, Lava, Micromax etc the most.

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India needs to import skilled workers initially from abroad for setting up semiconductor fab, said a senior government official.

 The official also said some of the well-known global companies are in touch with India for semiconductor manufacturing. “To set up the initial semiconductor fab, we need to bring people from outside. Then, they will train people, and from there it will proliferate,” said Prashant Kumar,  a Scientist, MEiTy.

He also shared that our government is not creating man force for only India but all over the world. “We are not only targeting to create manpower for only for Indian ecosystem, we targeting the global ecosystem. So, the manpower developed will also be serving globally,” said Kumar.

While speaking at an event organised by the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI), he added that some big firms are in touch with for semiconductor industry. 

“Some of the big companies are in touch with us. They are not openly coming up publicly, but some announcements are going to happen,” said Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEiTy semiconductor fab
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp