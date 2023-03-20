Home Business

Sensex plunges 600 points on fears of global banking crisis

Published: 20th March 2023 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI: As feared, domestic equities plunged Monday morning trade impacted by weak global cues as worries of contagion risks in the global banking system spooked investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 474.96 points or 0.82 per cent to 57,514.94 as 28 of its constituents traded in the red in early session while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 139.10 points or 0.81 per cent to below the 17,000-level at 16,960.95.

Among Sensex scrips, Mahindra & Mahindra fell the most by 1.86 per cent. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS dropped more than 1 per cent. Reliance, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank also dropped.

The rescue deal for Credit Suisse offered some relief but was not enough to allay fears of a broader global banking crisis. Under the deal, banking giant UBS is buying crisis-ridden Credit Suisse for almost $ 3.25 billion. The deal was orchestrated by regulators to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system as a plan for Credit Suisse to borrow up to $54 billion failed to reassure investors and the bank's customers.

At 11:50 am, Sensex was down 600 points at 57,389, while the Nifty was down 182 points at 16,917.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 2.3 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index declined 0.97 per cent and the Kospi in Seoul was down 0.39 per cent and Singapore STI dropped by 0.87 per cent. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.24 per cent.

“The fears of financial contagion rising from the banking crisis in US and Europe appear to be largely contained by the quick response of the governments and central banks,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“Learning from this crisis, this time there has been a concerted global action - the latest being the buyout of Credit Suisse by UBS - to contain the crisis. The volatility index in the US at around 25 doesn’t indicate any panic like in 2008. However, investors may remain cautious and wait for stability. The boost to India’s macros arising from reduction in trade deficit and big decline in Brent crude to $73 are positives from the market perspective,” he said.

Shares of Adani group firms also fell following reports that Gautami Adani-led group suspending a Rs 34,900 crore petrochemical project at Mundra in Gujarat.

Adani Enterprises shares fell 3.4% to Rs 1813.40, Adani Power shares fell Rs 6.60 or 3.30% to Rs 193.35, Adani Wilmar shares tanked Rs 9.05 or 2.12% to Rs 418.30, Adani Ports shares were down Rs 11.10 or 1.63% to 669.00, Adani Total Gas shares were down Rs 29.95 or 3.30% at Rs 868.00, Ambuja Cements shares were down Rs 8.10 or 2.14% at Rs 370.15, NDTV shares were down Rs 1.60 or 0.78% at Rs 204.10, ACC shares were down Rs 18.80 or 1.09% at Rs 1710 while Adani Transmission shares rose Rs 15.15 or 1.48% to Rs 1040 and Adani Green Energy shares surged Rs 30.90 or 3.78% to Rs 847.70.

