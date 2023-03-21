Home Business

Gold prices cross Rs 60,000 mark to hit life-time high

Investors rush to buy gold as they feared another global banking crisis after fall in banks in the US and the $ 3.25 billion rescue deal for Credit Suisse;

Published: 21st March 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Gold prices touched a lifetime high on Monday, with yellow metal crossing Rs 60,000 for the first time ever as a wave of banking crises shook global markets. Gold futures rose to Rs 60,359 per 10 gram on the MCX, registering a gain of 1.8% on Monday. Investors rush to buy gold as they feared another global banking crisis after fall in banks in the US and the $ 3.25 billion rescue deal for Credit Suisse;

“WSJ reported in a new study, economists said they found 186 banks that may be prone to similar risks as SVB. This raises concerns of financial contagion and a hard landing in the US, improving the appeal for the yellow metal for its safe haven status. Extreme risk-off sentiments and caution prevails in markets and gold is a major beneficiary of this crisis,” said Ravindra V Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities. Gold has risen about 8% since the start of this year, mainly driven by global factors.

Analysts expect the rally in gold prices to continue with prices likely to go up to Rs 64,000 a 10 gram this year due to concerns of weakening global growth and fears of recession. “We anticipate a significant rise in price if gold closes over $2000 (spot), which could occur at levels of $2070 and $2185,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gold Gold price
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp