Home Business

Hyundai launches all-new Verna, to ramp up production at Chennai plant

The sedan comes in two variants -- the 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine and the 1.5 MPi petrol engine.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

All-new Hyundai Verna

All-new Hyundai Verna. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyundai Motor India will increase the production capacity at its Chennai facility to 8,20,000 units from the existing 7,65,000 units as demand rises, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

"There is still pain ahead due chip shortage. However, supply chain constraints have eased and we're sitting on a back-order of 1,15,000 customer bookings," Tharun Garg, COO said.

He added that the geopolitical and macroeconomic situations pose challenges, and inflation and raising interest rates are a cause of concern as 80% of the cars that are bought are financed.

Garg said that the company's electric vehicle (EV) Ioniq 5 has seen 800 bookings. They have to work on the supply chain and charging infrastructure, he said.

The Hyundai COO was speaking at the sidelines of the launch of the all-new Hyundai Verna in New Delhi.

The sedan comes in two variants -- the 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that produces 5,500 revolutions per minute (RPM) and a maximum torque of 253 Nm capable of reaching 0 to 100 km in 8.1 seconds and the 1.5 MPi petrol engine with 6,300 RPM power and a maximum torque of 143.8 Nm.

Review | Young and dashing Hyundai i10

The Verna range starts at Rs 10,89,000 going all the way up to Rs 17,37,900.

The all-new Verna comes with 30 standard safety features, including six air bags and electronic stability control. It has seven monotone colour options and two dual-tone colour options for select specifications.

The Verna features Bluelink with over 65 connected car features including home to car.

So far 4,65,000 units of Verna have been sold since its launch in 2006 and Hyundai expects to double the volume with the new model, said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Hyundai Motors India. We have witnessed 8,000 pre-bookings even before announcement of prices, he added.

Disclosure: The reporter was at Delhi at the company's invitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai Hyundai Verna
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp