Home Business

Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 334.32 points to 57,963.27 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 94.9 points to 17,083.30.

Published: 21st March 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The domestic stock market began the trade on a positive note on Tuesday amid firm trend in global equities and buying in index major Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 334.32 points to 57,963.27 in early trade.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 94.9 points to 17,083.30.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the major winners.

Tech Mahindra, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, ITC and Tata Motors were among the biggest laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets were trading higher.

The US markets had ended in the positive territory on Monday.

"A sharp rebound in the overnight US markets could buoy local market sentiment in early trade on Tuesday in the backdrop of the US banking concerns, which are seen subsiding," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said in his pre market opening quote.

The BSE benchmark had declined 360.95 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 57,628.95 on Monday.

The Nifty fell 111.65 points or 0.65 per cent to settle at 16,988.40.

"Tomorrow's Fed decision and commentary will be crucial," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.03 per cent to USD 73.03 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,545.87 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty NSE BSE
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp