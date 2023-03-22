Home Business

Ban on e-pharmacy: Companies ask for more time to submit reply

Meanwhile, Tata 1mg, the official said, has urged the government to withdraw the notice, claiming that it complies with all the provisions of law.  

Published: 22nd March 2023 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Online pharmacies

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most firms engaged in online sale of drugs and medicines including Amazon, Apollo Pharmacy, Practo and Flipkart Health+ have asked for additional time of one-two weeks to submit their reply to the show-cause notices sent to them by health ministry regarding ban on ePharmacy, a top government official told The New Indian Express

Reliance Retail-promoted Netmed has sought a month’s time so that it can provide all the clarifications and details in response to the notice. Meanwhile, Tata 1mg, the official said, has urged the government to withdraw the notice, claiming that it complies with all the provisions of law.  

As per the sources, the Centre is determined to put a complete ban on online sale of drugs and medicines and in this regard, it had sent show-cause notices to nearly 31 firms. Queries sent to Amazon, Tata 1mg and Flipkart, didn’t elicit any response. PharmEasy denied the alleged averments made in the notice, as per the official. It said its platform acts as a facilitator for the sale of pharmaceutical, fast moving consumer goods and nutraceutical products and healthcare services (such as diagnostic services).

“The products and services are invited for an offer for sale (subject to valid prescriptions where applicable) by retail pharmacies, which are registered with the Food and Drugs Administration (“Registered Pharmacies”) and are listed on the platforms to the users of the platform,” it said in its reply to the notice.

ALSO READ | India as pharmacy of the world? First fix the 'toxic' defects that are crying for cure

“We have received over 15 responses so far. Many of them asked for additional time to submit their reply. Six firms have stated they are providing an online platform for facilitating sale of pharma products to customers from their partners, while a big player has responded they are compliant with applicable provisions of law and urged for withdrawing of the notice,” the official added.  The ministry in February had sent show-cause notices to big players like Amazon, Flipkart, Practo, Tata1mg, PharmEasy, Apollo, Zeelabs and HealthKart for selling drugs online without necessary licences. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata 1mg Netmed Flipkart Health+ Amazon Apollo Pharmacy Practo
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp