Indian airports' revenues to rise to USD 3.9 billion next fiscal year

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian airport operators are projected to report a 26 per cent rise in revenues at USD 3.9 billion in the next financial year, aviation consultancy CAPA India said on Wednesday.

It will be 26 per cent higher than anticipated in 2022-23. The outlook was presented at the CAPA India aviation summit here.

For 2023-24, air passenger traffic, including domestic and international, is expected to be 395 million, it said while presenting the outlook for the airports.

Out of the total, domestic air passengers will rise to 320 million from 275 million this fiscal. During this period, the international air passenger count will increase to 75 million from 58 million.

"India is forecast to see domestic airport pax rise to 700 million passengers, and international airport pax to 160 million passengers by FY2030," CAPA India said.

Stefano Barconi, Director General of ACI Asia Pacific, said airports' health was affected significantly amid the pandemic and that air passenger traffic is still in recovery mode.

In his keynote address on the role of India in the recovery of the APAC region, Stefano Baronci, Director General @ACIAPAC, says India has recovered incredibly fast, demonstrating the stark difference between India & many parts of Asia. #CIAS23 #CAPAIndia #AviationIndia #airport pic.twitter.com/rrKOyF4LAs — CAPA India (@capa_india) March 22, 2023

Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific represents more than 600 airports.

