Markets end higher for 2nd day amid firm global trend 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on Wednesday, mainly due to buying in healthcare, financial and commodity stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 139.91 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 58,214.59. During the day, it jumped 344.1 points or 0.59 per cent to 58,418.78.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 44.40 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,151.90.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were the major gainers.

NTPC, Axis Bank, Nestle, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.31 per cent to USD 75.09 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,454.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

