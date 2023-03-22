Home Business

Markets end higher for 2nd day amid firm global trend 

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 44.40 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,151.90.

Published: 22nd March 2023 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on Wednesday, mainly due to buying in healthcare, financial and commodity stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 139.91 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 58,214.59. During the day, it jumped 344.1 points or 0.59 per cent to 58,418.78.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 44.40 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,151.90.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were the major gainers.

NTPC, Axis Bank, Nestle, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.31 per cent to USD 75.09 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,454.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Stock Market BSE NSE
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp