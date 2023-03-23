Home Business

Aviation sector growth to help rise in market share: AAHL

Development of Navi Mumbai Internaional Airport will cater to the growing traffic in India’s financial capital demonstrates its seriousness in contributing to India’s aviation sector.

Published: 23rd March 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) on Wednesday said with passenger traffic growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the next 20 years to 1 billion passengers by 2040, it expects the growth to translate into increased market share for the company.

AAHL CEO Arun Bansal said challenges being faced by Adani Group following allegations by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research have had no impact on the conglomerate’s airport business with Adani Airports sticking to its committed investment plan and schedule. Apart from business travel, spurt in tourism is bringing passengers back to the airports, its seven airports together saw an increase of 92% in domestic and 133% in international travellers, according to Bansal.

On the sidelines of the CAPA India Aviation Summit, the AAHL CEO said Adani Airports is among the top private-sector airport operators in the country and is building the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport as well. AAHL’s commitment to India’s aviation space is not limited to servicing the seven airports it is managing., he added. “Development of Navi Mumbai Internaional Airport will cater to the growing traffic in India’s financial capital demonstrates its seriousness in contributing to India’s aviation sector.” He said Adani Airports is bullish on the potential of the Indian aviation market.

