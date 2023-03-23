Fino Payment Bank eyes 25 per cent growth this fiscal on strong customer base

Sachin Kumar By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Fino Payment Bank is aiming to grow its revenue by around 25% in the current financial year, driven by strong momentum in remittances and growth in customer base.The fintech player, which handles transaction worth Rs 20,000 crore every month, clocked Rs 1,009 crore in revenue in 2021-22.Remittance is a major driver for company’s top line accounting for about 35% share in its revenues while CASA (current account/saving account) and Cash Management Service are fastest growing segments contributing around 26% to the revenues.

The firm provides domestic remittances, CASA account (current account, saving account), debit cards, and micro-ATM facility to its customers.Buoyed by the strong growth in deposits and monthly transactions, the company, which was listed on stock exchanges in 2021, is targeting to add more customers and merchants in over two- three years.

“We add around 2.5 lakh customers every month and we aim to take our customer base to 1 crore in 12-13 months. Similarly, we want to increase our merchant base to 20 lakh from current count of 13 lakh,” Rishi Gupta, CEO, Fino Payments Bank told TNIE. Its total transaction volumes in the previous fiscal stood at Rs 1.87 lakh crore compared to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in 2020-21. In the first nine months of current fiscal, the total transaction volume has already crossed Rs 1.87 lakh crore. The average monthly transaction of the company has grown from Rs 11,000 crore in FY2021 to Rs 15,000 crore in FY2022 and to Rs 20,000 crore in the current fiscal.

The company sees potential to grow given the need for quality banking service across the country, believes Gupta. “We cater to a niche customer segment and the opportunity here is immense as an estimated 600 million people need access to quality banking services. Our strategic focus on customer acquisition is working well as we open over 2.5 lakh new CASA accounts a month and this in my view is a corner stone of our future success,” said Gupta.

