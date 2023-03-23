India fastest country in the world in 5G rollout, says PM

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India is the fastest country in 5G rollout in the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.Modi, while speaking at the inaugural function of the new International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area office & Innovation Centre, said 5G services have been rolled out in more than 125 cities in just 120 days and have reached nearly 350 districts in the country.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the Bharat 6G Vision Document and launched the 6G R&D Test Bed. He also launched the ‘Call before u Dig’ App. “India is discussing 6G just six months after the 5G rollout. This shows confidence. The vision document presented today will become a major basis for the 6G rollout in the next few years”, he added.

Calling the new ITU Area Office and Innovation Centre in India a huge step, he said this move will give momentum to India’s efforts to provide universal connectivity in the Global South. He underlined that the new Indian ITU Area office will also help in creating the right environment for 6G. While speaking at the function, the prime minister highlighted the how successfully developed telecom technology in India is attracting the attention of many countries of the world.

“India was only a user of telecom technology before 4G, but today, it is moving towards being the biggest exporter of telecom technology in the world,” he added. He also mentioned that India is working with many countries to change the work culture of the whole world with the power of 5G.“Telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower.”

