India’s 4G, 5G tech sought after across world, including US: Minister

NEW DELHI: Indigenously developed 4G and 5G technology is sought after all over the world including countries like the US, said telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.Vaishnaw, on the sidelines of the communication ministers’ conclave, said that the locally-developed technology is not only sought after by neighboring countries but many western countries.

India’s C-DoT and a TCS-led consortium have jointly developed indigenous 4G and 5G network technologies in the country. The technology here has been developed at a fraction of what global telecom gear makers have invested to develop the same technology.

The government has successfully tested it on the state-owned telecom operators Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which will soon roll out its indigenously developed 4G network. Moreover, India’s top telecom operator, Reliance Jio has also announced developing its 5G technology, and has plans to export. A senior official from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) said the company is testing its 5G technology in Europe too.

Currently, very few countries and companies – like Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung – have the 4G and 5G technology knowhow. The telecom minister has said on many occasions that India-developed technology is not only cheaper but also refined. Ashwini Vaishnaw has recently said that India is in talks with 18 countries that are interested in implementing the 4G/5G technology stack that India has developed.

The government today also launched a vision document for 6G and 6G R&D Test Bed. The government said that by now around 127 patents for 60 technologies have been obtained. “I must also share with you that 127 patents have been obtained by Indians,” Vaishnaw said.

