Home Business

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of model range from April 

Several automakers, including Honda Cars, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, have announced an increase in prices from April.

Published: 23rd March 2023 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

Maruti Suzuki India. (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it will increase prices of its model range in April to partially offset the impact of "overall inflation and regulatory requirements".

The auto major, however, did not share the quantum of the price hike it intends to implement from next month.

The company continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

While the company makes the maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impacts through a price increase, it added.

The company has planned this price increase in April 2023, which shall vary across models, Maruti Suzuki India stated.

ALSO READ | Tata Motors upgrades PV range to conform to stricter emission norms; Maruti, Mahindra on course

Several automakers, including Honda Cars, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, have announced an increase in prices from April.

The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make its products meet the second phase of the Bharat Stage Emission Standards (BSVI) emission norms.

From April 1, vehicles will need to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to monitor real-time driving emission levels.

The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards, such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

ALSO READ | 'Maheshum Maruthiyum' movie review:  More suited for Maruti lovers than movie lovers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki Maruti car price hike
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp