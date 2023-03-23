Home Business

Mukesh Ambani’s wealth up 4.5 times in 10 years

Serum Institute of India’s Cyrus Poonawalla is the only billionaire in the top 10 list to see a positive annual gain of 4%, and his wealth has grown 350% in the last decade.

Published: 23rd March 2023

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last 10 years, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani’s wealth has grown by 356%. With a wealth of $82 billion, Ambani is the only Indian to enter the world’s top 10 billionaires list in 2023. Though his y-o-y wealth declined by 20%, he bagged the richest Indian title, according to the 2023 Hurun Global Rich List.

Serum Institute of India’s Cyrus Poonawalla is the only billionaire in the top 10 list to see a positive annual gain of 4%, and his wealth has grown 350% in the last decade. As per the report, India is the third largest billionaire producing nation in the world with 187 billionaires. If Indian-origin billionaires are added, the total number stands at 217.In the education sector, Byju’s CEO Byju Raveendran has become the world’s second-richest entrepreneur. With a wealth of $3.3 billion, he and his family ranked 994th on the global list.

Interestingly, with a wealth of $4 billion, Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu’s sister Radha Vembu is the second richest self-made woman in the world in the software and services sector. She climbed 103 ranks over the last year. With a wealth of $26 billion, Shiv Nadar & family of HCL Technologies, ranked fourth in 2023 Hurun Global Rich List. Lakshmi N Mittal ($25 billion) is the wealthiest Indian Immigrant.

In terms of the number of billionaires who have added $1 billion or more over the last year, India occupies sixth rank in the list.The Hurun Global Rich List 2023 ranked 3,112 billionaires, down from 3,384 last year, from 2,356 companies and 69 countries. The number of billionaires dropped by 8% and their total wealth dropped by 10% compared with last year. 1,078 saw their wealth increase, of which 176 were new faces, the report added.

The report also added that 24 Indian cities produced 187 billionaires. Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru feature among the top 25 global cities producing the most number of billionaires in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.

