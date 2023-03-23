Stake sales news 'baseless,' says Vedanta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rubbishing the reports that Vedanta Limited is considering sale of 5% stake to reduce its debt load, chairman of Vedanta group Anil Agarwal said that the talks of any stake sale in the mining major are untrue and baseless.

In February this year, Vedanta Ltd in an exchange filing said that Vedanta Resources had slashed its net debt by $2 billion in the current financial year. After the $2 billion repayment, the company still has $7.7 billion debt in its books, which it plans to bring down further over the next two years.

As per an S&P report, Vedanta Resources’ liquidity will depend on a $2 billion fundraising exercise and the proposed sale of international zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc. The rating agency further said if neither of these transactions progresses over the coming weeks, the company is likely to come under immediate pressure.

The mining giant has been aggressively trying to raise funds from the market. According to the reports, Vedanta Resources has been in talks with at least three banks for a loan of as much as $1 billion, but no final decisions have been made yet.

In January 2023, the company decided to sell its zinc business to its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion. However, the government, which owns about 30% of Hindustan Zinc, opposed this move. Therefore, it is believed that a stake sale in Vedanta is the only option left for the company. Currently, Vedanta Limited has a market value of about $12.2 billion, and 5%stake sale will fetch it around $610 million.

