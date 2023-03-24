Apple Inc supplier Pegatron to open second India factory in Chennai: Report

By Online Desk

Apple Inc's Taiwanese supplier Pegatron Corp is in talks to open a second India factory, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, as the U.S. tech giant's partners continue to diversify production away from China, Reuters reports.

Pegatron plans to add a second facility near Chennai, just six months after opening the first with an investment of $150 million, said the sources, who sought anonymity as the talks are private, Reuters said.

The new factory, the first source said, is "to assemble the latest iPhones".

According to the report, India is seen as the next growth frontier for Apple. Around $9 billion worth of smartphones have been exported from India between April 2022 and February this year, and iPhones accounted for more than 50% of that, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

Reuters quoting research firm Counterpoint said, Pegatron currently accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in India on an annualised basis.

