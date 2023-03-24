Home Business

Apple Inc supplier Pegatron to open second India factory in Chennai: Report

The new factory is "to assemble the latest iPhones", said one of the sources. 

Published: 24th March 2023 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Apple Inc. (Photo|Reuters)

By Online Desk

Apple Inc's Taiwanese supplier Pegatron Corp is in talks to open a second India factory, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, as the U.S. tech giant's partners continue to diversify production away from China, Reuters reports.

Pegatron plans to add a second facility near Chennai, just six months after opening the first with an investment of $150 million, said the sources, who sought anonymity as the talks are private, Reuters said.

The new factory, the first source said, is "to assemble the latest iPhones".

According to the report, India is seen as the next growth frontier for Apple. Around $9 billion worth of smartphones have been exported from India between April 2022 and February this year, and iPhones accounted for more than 50% of that, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

Reuters quoting research firm Counterpoint said, Pegatron currently accounts for 10% of Apple's iPhone production in India on an annualised basis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apple Inc iPhones chennai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp