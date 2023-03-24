Home Business

Biocon’s Kiran retires from Infosys board 

Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014, and as Lead Independent Director in 2018.

Published: 24th March 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Infosys on Thursday announced the retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director of the Board, effective March 22, 2023. The Board has appointed D Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of Company, effective March 23, 2023 based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. 

Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014, and as Lead Independent Director in 2018. She also served as the Chairperson of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee, and as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Board.

Infosys said that Sundaram has been on the Board of Infosys since 2017. Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys said, “We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Infosys Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp