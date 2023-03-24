Biocon’s Kiran retires from Infosys board 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys on Thursday announced the retirement of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as Independent Director of the Board, effective March 22, 2023. The Board has appointed D Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of Company, effective March 23, 2023 based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Shaw was appointed to the Infosys Board as an Independent Director in 2014, and as Lead Independent Director in 2018. She also served as the Chairperson of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee, and as a member of the Risk Management and ESG Committees of the Board.

Infosys said that Sundaram has been on the Board of Infosys since 2017. Nandan Nilekani, chairman, Infosys said, “We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years.”

