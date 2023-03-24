Home Business

Finance Bill 2023: No respite for startups from Angel Tax

With the new amendment, if start-ups raise funding from non-resident investors, it will be considered as income and taxable.

Published: 24th March 2023 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

(Representational image)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though various stakeholders have been suggesting excluding investments from foreign companies in startups from the angel tax regime, Finance Bill 2023 which was passed with major amendments on Friday, states that there is no change in the original proposal to angel tax and that it will come into effect from 1 April 2024.

The finance ministry's background note said that these changes will be for the assessment year 2024-25 and for FY 2023-24.

However, all concerns raised by stakeholders in the implementation of this proposal would be addressed, the finance ministry said.

"The draft rules related to valuation shall be shared with the stakeholders for their inputs in the next month itself, viz April. Exclusions, as already provided to domestic Venture Capital Funds etc, shall also be considered for similar overseas entities," it said.

ALSO READ | 'Angel Tax' provisions in Finance Bill will not impact startups: DPIIT Secretary


Venture capitalists have been saying that this will negatively impact funding for start-ups.  The amendment in the Finance Bill, 2023, means there is no exemption for overseas investors and they need to pay a tax on deals. With the new amendment, if start-ups raise funding from non-resident investors, it will be considered as income and taxable.

"The startup ecosystem is already facing a funding winter for quite some time now. I believe that now Indian startups will find it more difficult to receive funding from foreign investors," said Vinod Shankar, Co-founder & Partner, Java Capital.

He also said that it might incentivise startups to locate overseas to avoid paying the tax.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Bill 2023 Angel Tax Startups
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp