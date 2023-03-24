Home Business

FM Sitharaman to meet public sector banks heads on March 25

Published: 24th March 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US, and Credit Suisse in Europe, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to take stock of the health of public sector banks in India. Sources told TNIE that the finance minister will meet the heads of government-owned banks on Saturday. Though the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India have already stated that the Indian banking system is insulated from the global financial crisis as they are adequately capitalised, the meeting is critical in the aftermath of SVB and Credit Suisse episodes.  

Besides the discussion on global financial crisis, Sitharaman will also review the performance of the government schemes like Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Stand-Up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) aimed at providing help to the small businesses impacted by Covid 19 pandemic. She will also assess credit growth, capital adequacy, asset quality and the expansion plans of banks. Recently, Moody’s in its report had said that the Indian banks’ strong funding and liquidity will allow them to hold onto their held-to-maturity (HTM) securities.

The rating agency had said that the Indian banks have faced strenuous solvency challenges in the past decade, but their funding and liquidity have held up strongly and have been a key factor supporting their overall credit strength. Moody’s report had also highlighted that Indian banks’ average liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) was at a healthy 133% at the end of March 2022, which it feels is understated because it does not include the bulk of their cash reserves at the central bank, as well as parts of their holdings of government securities.

In addition, the RBI in its recent report said that the collapse of two banks in the US is rippling through the global financial markets. While the direct impact of this meltdown on economic activity could be limited as it would appear at present, markets are bracing for tighter financial conditions, which could present a trade-off between financial stability concerns and the conduct of disinflationary monetary policy.

LS passes R45 L cr Budget 2023-24 without debate
Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the R45 lakh crore Union Budget for FY24 without any discussion amid Opposition ruckus over demand for a JPC probe into allegations against the Adani Group. Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament, took up the Demands for Grants and Appropriation Bills after two adjournments when the house reassembled at 6 pm. The finance minister moved the demands for grants for 2023-24 and relevant Appropriation Bills for discussion and voting. The demands were passed amid constant slogans from the Opposition MPs. The Finance Bill 2023, which contains tax proposals that Sitharaman had moved while presenting the Budget on February 1, will now be taken up by the Lok Sabha possibly on Friday.

