Finance Bill 2023: Govt hikes tax on futures and options trading by up to 25%

MUMBAI: Traders in the futures and options in Indian equities will now have to shell out more in tax as the government has hiked the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) by 23.52 percent on the sale of options and 25 per cent on the sale of futures contracts. It means that the traders will now have to pay STT of Rs2100 on Rs1 crore turnover on sale of options compared to the earlier applicable levy of Rs1700.

Traders in the futures segment will now have to shell out STT of Rs 1,250 on Rs1 crore of turnover against the earlier Rs 1,000. The new rules will come into effect from April 1. All stock market transactions that involve equity or equity derivatives such as futures and options are liable under STT. The government expects to collect Rs 27,625 crore from the securities transaction tax (STT) in FY24, which is 10.5 per cent higher than the revised budget estimate of the preceding financial year.

STT, which is a direct tax, is imposed by the central government on buying and selling of securities like equities, futures and options. Introduced in 2004, STT is governed by Securities Transaction Tax Act (STT Act) and STT Act has specifically listed various taxable securities transactions.

The hike in STT was one of the amendments proposed in the Finance Bill 2023. The Finance Bill with 64 official amendments was passed in Lok Sabha on Friday without discussion giving effect to tax proposals amid a ruckus by opposition members demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations against the Adani group following a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.



