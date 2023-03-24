Home Business

Siddhartha Mohanty shortlisted to head LIC 

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Thursday selected Siddhartha Mohanty to head insurance behemoth LIC. As per the guidelines, the chairman is selected from the four managing directors of the company.

Mohanty at present is a MD with the country’s largest insurer and was earlier given interim charge as chairman for a period of three months starting March 14.

“Financial Services Institutions Bureau interfaced with 4 candidates on March 23, 2023 for the position of Chairperson in Life Insurance Corporation of India. Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Siddhartha Mohanty for the position of Chairperson in LIC of India,” said FSIB.

