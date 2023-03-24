Home Business

Uber announces 'airport-friendly features for riders, drivers'

Published: 24th March 2023 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 06:38 PM

Headquarters of Uber in San Francisco (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uber on Thursday announced a range of new features aimed at making airport travel easier for riders and drivers ahead of the busy summer travel season, including an option to 'reserve' rides up to 90 days in advance.

The ridesharing company has been working to create a seamless airport transit experience, and already dedicated pick-up and parking slots at all major airports in the country, Uber said in a statement.

The Uber app now features a step-by-step wayfinding guide, assisting riders on their way from the gate to the Uber pickup zones.

"The guide includes actual pictures from the airport, guiding passengers to seamlessly make their way to their Uber. The feature is being rolled out across 13 of the busiest airports in the country, catering to a vast majority of flyers," the statement said.

Besides, riders at select airports will also see the approximate walking time from their gate to the pickup zone. This will help them plan their journey accurately. Uber has introduced a new feature where riders can opt to sync their travel plans with Uber by way of email integration.

"The new feature helps riders pre-book their rides, while being assisted with pre-filled dates and times on their Uber app, corresponding to their flight, saving them the hassle of booking a trip at the last moment," it said.

The new feature is an opt-in and will require riders to sync their email IDs with their Uber app to be able to access it.

"Uber Reserve trips will be available to be booked up to 90 days in advance. This extension will allow for better planning when it comes to reserving a ride, including to the airport. This also gives driver partners the added advantage of being able to lock in their potential earnings, and plan their time better," Uber statement said.

Uber Reserve rides, while being available for airport drop-offs, can also be booked for regular, planned travel, and are available through a range of options, including Uber Premier, Uber XL, Uber Intercity and Uber Rentals.

Uber has also introduced an update for drivers that will help them better plan airport trips, and offer them information on the expected time for their next ride at the airport.

"The Uber driver app will now show the approximate waiting time at the airport before drivers can expect to get a ride, the number of cars in queue, and the number of expected flight arrivals over the next hour," Uber said.
 

