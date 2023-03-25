Home Business

Climate change threatening tea sector globally: Indian Tea Association

Future projections indicate a substantial reduction in the suitability of tea cultivation in areas where the crop is grown.

Published: 25th March 2023 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Workers at a tea estate in Valparai on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

Workers at a tea estate in Valparai, Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Leading planters body Indian Tea Association (ITA) said climate change is threatening the industry globally which is resulting in lower yields and a rise in production costs.

A spokesman of ITA said climate change is also threatening the long-term viability of the tea industry, which is also causing increasing pest infestations making pesticide residue management surfacing as a major challenge.

To mitigate this, ITA said that the industry needs to adopt a multi-faceted to address the climate change issue by way of sustainable farming practices and reduction in carbon footprint.

In this context, the association maintained the industry involving all the stakeholders to invest in research to come out with mitigating solutions.

There has also been a decline in rainfall and an increase in temperature in the tea-cultivating regions for the last several years, ITA said.

According to the association, future projections indicate a substantial reduction in the suitability of tea cultivation in areas where the crop is grown.

The other major area where work is needed to be done by the industry is that optimisation in the use of chemical fertilisers and greater use of renewable energy.

In the latest data compiled by Tea Board, production in January 2023 in the country was 13.43 million kilogrammes as against 16.22 million kilogrammes in the same month of last calendar year.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Tea Association climate change ITA
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp