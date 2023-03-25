Home Business

Finance Bill 2023: Tax on futures and options trading to increase by 25 per cent

Realising mistake, finance ministry later in the day admitted that there was a typographical error and clarified that STT on selling options has been raised to 0.062% from 0.05%.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Government’s unexpected decision to hike Securities Transaction Tax (STT) by 25% on Futures and Options trading not only shocked the traders and brokers but also created confusion in the market.

The Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha on Friday stated that the STT on selling options has been raised from 0.017% to 0.021%. But, it left traders confused as they were already being taxed at 0.05% since 2016 and the new tax rate of 0.021% actually meant reduction in STT.

Realising mistake, finance ministry later in the day admitted that there was a typographical error and clarified that STT on selling options has been raised to 0.062% from 0.05%. This means option traders will now have to pay Rs 6,200 for every Rs 1 crore turnover compared to Rs 5,000 being paid currently, reflecting a rise of 25%.

“It appears that the amendment is not intentional but an inadvertent mistake and the same will be revisited. The rate intended was 0.0625 as against present rate of 0.05. The new rate would have been Rs 6,250 per Rs 1 crore,” clarified the ministry It has also raised STT on sale of futures from 0.01% to 0.0125%. This means traders will have to pay Rs 1,250 on Rs 1 crore of turnover against the earlier rate of `1,000 on the sale of futures contracts. 

“STT hike will impact intraday options writers more owing to the increased cost. The hike will impact the volumes churned by high-frequency traders (HFT),” said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services. “Over 90% of the volume in the Indian market originates from Scalpers, arbitrage houses and HFT firms. Rise in STT on F&O trading is going to further dent morale of high-frequency F&O traders that will, in turn, have a negative impact on F&O trade volume, thereby increasing the spread for retail investors,” he said. 

Higher taxes on F&O trading

  • 25%: Increase in Securities Transaction Tax on sale of options
  • 0.062%: New STT on sale of options from April 1
  • Rs 6,200: Tax payable for every Rs 1 crore turnover from April 1
  • 0.05%: Current STT on sale of options
  • Rs 5,000: Tax payable currently for every Rs 1 crore turnover
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
STT Tax Finance Bill 2023
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp