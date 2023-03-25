Home Business

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dies at 94

Moore's foresight concerning the exponential growth of computer chip technology in the 1960s set the stage for the high-tech era.

Published: 25th March 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Gordon E Moore

Gordon E Moore, the co-founder of American multinational corporation and technology company, Intel Corporation (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By ANI

NEW YORK: Gordon E Moore, the co-founder of American multinational corporation and technology company, Intel Corporation died on Saturday at his home in Hawaii, New York Times reported.

Intel and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation both acknowledged his passing, however, they didn't give details of his demise.

Moore's foresight concerning the exponential growth of computer chip technology in the 1960s set the stage for the high-tech era. The California semiconductor chip maker that helped give Silicon Valley its name, attained vast industrial domination formerly held by the enormous American railroad or steel industries of bygone eras, according to the report of the New York Times.

Moore always called himself an 'accidental entrepreneur' as he always wanted to be a teacher but could not become one. Due to his original USD 500 investment in the budding microchip industry, which helped make electronics one of the largest industries in the world, he became a billionaire.

In addition, he is credited with making laptop computers accessible to hundreds of millions of people and with putting microprocessors inside of everything from toaster ovens, bathroom scales, and toy fire trucks to telephones, automobiles, and aircraft, New York Times reported. Moore, along with his wife Betty Moore contributed immensely to philanthropy.

The duo founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2001 and donated 175 million Intel shares in the process. They made the greatest single gift to a university at the time in 2001, giving USD 600 million to the California Institute of Technology.

Moore and his longtime colleague Robert Noyce founded Intel in July 1968.

Prior to taking office as president in 1975, Moore was executive vice president. Moore was appointed board chairman and CEO in 1979, positions he maintained until 1987 when he resigned from the CEO role but retained the chairmanship, the Intel newsroom informed.

Significantly, by the 1990s, Intel had microprocessors in 80 per cent of the computers produced globally, making it the most prosperous semiconductor business in history.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gordon E Moore Intel Corporation Hawaii
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp