RIL appoints V Srikanth as new CFO

NEW DELHI: NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced the appointment of Venkatachari Srikanth as Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, as per the stock exchange filing.

He will take the baton from Alok Agarwal, who has been CFO since 2005. Agarwal will now assume the role of senior advisor to the company Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani.

Venkatachari, 57, currently is the joint CFO for the company. Agarwal, 65, joined in 1993 and has completed 30 years with the company. Srikanth, who has been sharing a part of the responsibilities of the CFO position with Agarwal for the last few years, has been with RIL for the last 14 years.

