Home Business

RIL appoints V Srikanth as new CFO

Srikanth, who has been sharing a part of the responsibilities of CFO position with Agarwal for the last few years, has been with RIL for the last 14 years.  

Published: 25th March 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NEW DELHI: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday announced the appointment of Venkatachari Srikanth as Chief Financial Officer effective June 1, as per the stock exchange filing.

He will take the baton from Alok Agarwal, who has been CFO since 2005. Agarwal will now assume the role of senior advisor to the company Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani.

Venkatachari, 57, currently is the joint CFO for the company.  Agarwal, 65, joined in 1993 and has completed 30 years with the company.  Srikanth, who has been sharing a part of the responsibilities of the CFO position with Agarwal for the last few years, has been with RIL for the last 14 years.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukesh Ambani Srikanth Venkatachari Alok Agarwal
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp