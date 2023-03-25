Home Business

Vedanta cuts USD 91 million from govt’s profit to recoup tax paid

This was being done with a view to restore economic benefits as mentioned in the signed contracts under which it operates.

Published: 25th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Agarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanata Resources Limited

Anil Agarwal, founder and Chairman of Vedanata Resources Limited

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Ltd has withheld about $91 million from the share of profit due to the government from its oil and gas fields, to make up for the additional tax outgo due to windfall gains tax levied by the government on exports of petroleum products. 

As per a PTI report, Vedanta on January 31 and on February 20 informed the petroleum and natural gas ministry that it has deducted $85.35 million for SAED (Special Additional Excise Duty) paid on its prolific Rajasthan block, RJ-ON-90/1, and another $5.50 million for block CB-OS/2 in Cambay basin.

This was being done with a view to restoring economic benefits as mentioned in the signed contracts under which it operates. The ministry, in a February 22 letter called the deduction “wrongful” and asked the firm to pay the short-paid profit along with interest within 7 days.

ALSO READ | Govt opposes Vedanta move to sell zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc

Vedanta has not complied with the direction. The government first imposed windfall profit tax on July 1, 2022, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy firms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vedanta Ltd SAED
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp