Vedanta cuts USD 91 million from govt’s profit to recoup tax paid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Ltd has withheld about $91 million from the share of profit due to the government from its oil and gas fields, to make up for the additional tax outgo due to windfall gains tax levied by the government on exports of petroleum products.

As per a PTI report, Vedanta on January 31 and on February 20 informed the petroleum and natural gas ministry that it has deducted $85.35 million for SAED (Special Additional Excise Duty) paid on its prolific Rajasthan block, RJ-ON-90/1, and another $5.50 million for block CB-OS/2 in Cambay basin.

This was being done with a view to restoring economic benefits as mentioned in the signed contracts under which it operates. The ministry, in a February 22 letter called the deduction “wrongful” and asked the firm to pay the short-paid profit along with interest within 7 days.

Vedanta has not complied with the direction. The government first imposed windfall profit tax on July 1, 2022, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy firms.

