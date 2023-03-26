G20 debates on issue of clean energy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting, under the Indian G20 Presidency, stressed on difficult trade-offs countries face as they balance short-term energy security with long-term structural reforms for the clean energy transition.

Ensuring availability and accessibility of critical minerals for a smoother transition, and meeting investment needs to boost economic growth for the transition were also discussed, as per a statement issued on Saturday. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and his UK counterpart Clare Lombardelli co-chaired the meeting at Chennai on March 24-25.

