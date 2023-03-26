Home Business

G20 debates on issue of clean energy

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and his UK counterpart Clare Lombardelli co-chaired the meeting at Chennai on March 24-25.

Published: 26th March 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

renewable energy, energy

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The second G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting, under the Indian G20 Presidency, stressed on difficult trade-offs countries face as they balance short-term energy security with long-term structural reforms for the clean energy transition.

Ensuring availability and accessibility of critical minerals for a smoother transition, and meeting investment needs to boost economic growth for the transition were also discussed, as per a statement issued on Saturday. Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and his UK counterpart Clare Lombardelli co-chaired the meeting at Chennai on March 24-25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Meetings Clean Energy
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp