Home Business

Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

In the past year, Ma has been travelling, with reports of sightings in Europe, Japan, Thailand and Hong Kong.

Published: 27th March 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Jack Ma

Founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Jack Ma (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

Ma founded e-commerce firm Alibaba in the 1990s and was once China's richest man.

He has kept a low profile with few public appearances since November 2020, when he had publicly criticised China's regulators and financial systems during a speech in Shanghai.

Shortly afterward, authorities put the brakes on the initial public offering of Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group, which had been set to raise $34.5 billion in what would have been the world's largest share offering at the time.

Alibaba was later investigated and fined $2.8 billion for breaching antitrust rules as Chinese authorities cracked down on the once-freewheeling technology industry.

In the past year, Ma has been travelling, with reports of sightings in Europe, Japan, Thailand and Hong Kong.

From our archives | Jack Ma living in Japan after China tech crackdown: Financial Times report

His itinerary has been closely watched as a barometer of Beijing's attitude towards private businesses.

On Monday, Ma visited the Yungu School in Hangzhou, in eastern China, that was established by Ma and other partners of Alibaba, according to a WeChat post by the school.

Ma discussed technologies such as the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, and spoke of his passion for learning.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese government has been seeking to raise confidence in the private sector after regulatory crackdowns, on technology, education, online gaming and financial companies, and harsh COVID-19 restrictions slowed the economy.

Earlier this month, China's newly-appointed premier, Li Qiang, sought to reassure entrepreneurs and investors by saying the government would provide “unswerving” support for the private sector.

The commitment to this was “unequivocal and steadfast,” he said.

Ma stepped down as Alibaba chairman in 2019, saying he hoped to focus on philanthropy.

In January, he ceded control of Ant, the financial technology firm, amid a revamp of its shareholding structure.

The same month, a top Chinese central bank official said that the crackdown on the internet industry was “basically” over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alibaba Jack Ma
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp