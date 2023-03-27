No takers for shares worth Rs 50,000 crore & Rs 5,685 crore dividends

Sachin Kumar By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: It is common to find investors glued to a phone or a computer screen to know about the price of their shares, but there are some people who completely forget about their shares. There are unclaimed shares worth thousands of crores that are waiting for their rightful owners.

According to the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF), the value of unclaimed dividends was R5,685 crore at the end of November last year. Similarly, there were around 116.88 crore unclaimed shares as of November end last year. While there are no official figures regarding the value of unclaimed shares, experts say that the total value of such shares in IEPF could be around Rs 50,000 crore.

Unclaimed shares and dividends rising

The number of unclaimed shares and dividends have been growing consistently. The total number of unclaimed shares stood at 91.9 crore at the end of March 2021 which grew to 105.6 crore at the end of March 2022, according to IEPF. Similarly, the total unclaimed amount grew from R4,816 crore at the end of March 2021 to R5,262 crore at the end of March 2022.

If a shareholder does not claim dividends for seven consecutive years due to any reason, then the shares are termed as unclaimed and get transferred to the Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority. Every year a new set of unclaimed dividends and shares are transferred to the IEPF. There are several reasons behind the rise in the number of unclaimed shares and dividends. Many investors did not convert their shares from physical form to demat form and over a period of time misplaced their share certificates.

“In several cases, shareholders have passed away and the legal heirs of the investors are unaware of the investments or have not been able to get the shares transmitted in their names due to any inheritance dispute. Also, when investors do not update their contact information due to change in address over the years or settling abroad, they stop receiving any dividend cheques, correspondences and certificates,” Ankit Garg, Founder, Garg Law Chambers told TNIE.

“Even shares held in a demat account become unclaimed and get transferred to the IEPF Authority because the demat accounts and linked bank accounts have become inoperative and dormant and the investors are not encashing dividend cheques coming to their addresses,” he added.

How to recover unclaimed shares, dividends

There is no centralised database which provides comprehensive information of unclaimed shares and dividends across all the companies. Although the Companies Act and IEPF Rules mandate the listed entities to publish a list of such investors and unpaid dividends every year on their website for investors to find out, however, there are over 6,000 listed companies and it’s very difficult for a small investor to go through the individual websites of all companies.

IEPF Authority has created an online portal where information can be searched using the investor’s name, father’s name, folio number etc. For filing refunds with the Authority, investors can make an online application on the website of the authority (www.iepf.gov.in). These refunds are settled after verification of the claims by the companies.

However, this portal does not offer complete details to cover information about all the companies. Also, there are issues like name mismatch or spelling errors due to which it is not possible to search for such

information in a centralised database.

To get hold of unclaimed dividends and shares, the investors or the legal heirs can look for their old documents such as share certificates, dividend warrants, annual reports and then reach out to the

respective companies and their registrars.

“We have created our proprietary database with the most comprehensive list of investors with unpaid dividends and whose shares have been transferred to the IEPF Authority from various public sources and through our Data Mining and Analytics Team. We have helped hundreds of families trace unclaimed investments worth more than R500 crore and our advisory team has further helped such investors in getting these investments to their accounts,” Sanchit Garg, Co-Founder of GLC Wealth Advisor, a firm which specialises in the field of unclaimed wealth recovery, told TNIE.

For investors and legal heirs to claim back such investments, the first step is to have a complete list and information about their old investments. In many cases, families do not have proper documents or are completely unaware of their investments in which case it is very difficult for them to fetch the relevant information to start the process.

“My father’s stock in Mayur Uniquoters was stuck for a couple of decades. One of my friends recommended reaching out to a firm specialising in recovery of unclaimed shares and dividends. They were able to search the stocks and also told us about some other stocks that we had completely forgotten,” Abhay Khetan, Senior Associate at Capital One told this newspaper. “Within a few months, we received all our stocks with very minimal involvement,” he added.

MUMBAI: It is common to find investors glued to a phone or a computer screen to know about the price of their shares, but there are some people who completely forget about their shares. There are unclaimed shares worth thousands of crores that are waiting for their rightful owners. According to the Investor Education Protection Fund (IEPF), the value of unclaimed dividends was R5,685 crore at the end of November last year. Similarly, there were around 116.88 crore unclaimed shares as of November end last year. While there are no official figures regarding the value of unclaimed shares, experts say that the total value of such shares in IEPF could be around Rs 50,000 crore. Unclaimed shares and dividends rising The number of unclaimed shares and dividends have been growing consistently. The total number of unclaimed shares stood at 91.9 crore at the end of March 2021 which grew to 105.6 crore at the end of March 2022, according to IEPF. Similarly, the total unclaimed amount grew from R4,816 crore at the end of March 2021 to R5,262 crore at the end of March 2022.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); If a shareholder does not claim dividends for seven consecutive years due to any reason, then the shares are termed as unclaimed and get transferred to the Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority. Every year a new set of unclaimed dividends and shares are transferred to the IEPF. There are several reasons behind the rise in the number of unclaimed shares and dividends. Many investors did not convert their shares from physical form to demat form and over a period of time misplaced their share certificates. “In several cases, shareholders have passed away and the legal heirs of the investors are unaware of the investments or have not been able to get the shares transmitted in their names due to any inheritance dispute. Also, when investors do not update their contact information due to change in address over the years or settling abroad, they stop receiving any dividend cheques, correspondences and certificates,” Ankit Garg, Founder, Garg Law Chambers told TNIE. “Even shares held in a demat account become unclaimed and get transferred to the IEPF Authority because the demat accounts and linked bank accounts have become inoperative and dormant and the investors are not encashing dividend cheques coming to their addresses,” he added. How to recover unclaimed shares, dividends There is no centralised database which provides comprehensive information of unclaimed shares and dividends across all the companies. Although the Companies Act and IEPF Rules mandate the listed entities to publish a list of such investors and unpaid dividends every year on their website for investors to find out, however, there are over 6,000 listed companies and it’s very difficult for a small investor to go through the individual websites of all companies. IEPF Authority has created an online portal where information can be searched using the investor’s name, father’s name, folio number etc. For filing refunds with the Authority, investors can make an online application on the website of the authority (www.iepf.gov.in). These refunds are settled after verification of the claims by the companies. However, this portal does not offer complete details to cover information about all the companies. Also, there are issues like name mismatch or spelling errors due to which it is not possible to search for such information in a centralised database. To get hold of unclaimed dividends and shares, the investors or the legal heirs can look for their old documents such as share certificates, dividend warrants, annual reports and then reach out to the respective companies and their registrars. “We have created our proprietary database with the most comprehensive list of investors with unpaid dividends and whose shares have been transferred to the IEPF Authority from various public sources and through our Data Mining and Analytics Team. We have helped hundreds of families trace unclaimed investments worth more than R500 crore and our advisory team has further helped such investors in getting these investments to their accounts,” Sanchit Garg, Co-Founder of GLC Wealth Advisor, a firm which specialises in the field of unclaimed wealth recovery, told TNIE. For investors and legal heirs to claim back such investments, the first step is to have a complete list and information about their old investments. In many cases, families do not have proper documents or are completely unaware of their investments in which case it is very difficult for them to fetch the relevant information to start the process. “My father’s stock in Mayur Uniquoters was stuck for a couple of decades. One of my friends recommended reaching out to a firm specialising in recovery of unclaimed shares and dividends. They were able to search the stocks and also told us about some other stocks that we had completely forgotten,” Abhay Khetan, Senior Associate at Capital One told this newspaper. “Within a few months, we received all our stocks with very minimal involvement,” he added.