Home Business

Removal of tax advantage to debt funds a blow to corp bond market

The long-term capital gains from debt funds would cease to get the indexation benefit because of the latest change in tax laws.

Published: 27th March 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

Image used for representational purposes

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The removal of tax advantage on long-term debt fund investments will be a setback for bond markets, especially the corporate bond market in India. Experts believe since debt mutual funds play a key role in price discovery and liquidity of Indian bond markets, the loss tax of advantage might derail the development of the bond market in India.

 “With lower incremental flows expected into duration debt funds going forward, this tax change will be a setback for the development of our bond markets,” says Chirag Mehta, CIO, Quantum AMC. The outstanding stock of corporate bonds in India at the end of December 2022 was worth R 40 lakh crore, of which mutual funds subscribed 16% of them. The share of outstanding corporate bonds is 17% of GDP, which is much lower than South Korea (80%) and Malaysia (60%) and China (35%).

The size of the government bond market, in comparison, was R86 lakh crore as on 31 December 2022.
Recently, the government removed tax benefits on long-term investment in debt mutual funds – any fund which has more than 35% allocation to debt securities. Now, any gains from such funds, irrespective of the holding period, would be taxed at the slab rates. The long-term capital gains from debt funds would cease to get the indexation benefit because of the latest change in tax laws.

At present, capital gains arising from transfer of mutual fund units, other than equity-oriented funds that are held for more than three years are considered as long term and are taxed at 20% with indexation benefit. Mutual funds have been the source of money for corporates and NBFCs. If inflows into mutual funds slow down due to the removal of tax advantage, they will have to go to banks who will charge more on lending.

Debt or debt-oriented mutual funds have assets under management of over R15 lakh crore (out of the around R40 lakh crore total AUM). These funds mobilise around R7-8 lakh crore every month on a gross basis. Most of these funds invest in government and corporate bonds, t-bills and commercial papers, etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tax advantage investments debt mutual funds liquidity
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp