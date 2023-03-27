Removal of tax advantage to debt funds a blow to corp bond market

Dipak Mondal By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The removal of tax advantage on long-term debt fund investments will be a setback for bond markets, especially the corporate bond market in India. Experts believe since debt mutual funds play a key role in price discovery and liquidity of Indian bond markets, the loss tax of advantage might derail the development of the bond market in India.

“With lower incremental flows expected into duration debt funds going forward, this tax change will be a setback for the development of our bond markets,” says Chirag Mehta, CIO, Quantum AMC. The outstanding stock of corporate bonds in India at the end of December 2022 was worth R 40 lakh crore, of which mutual funds subscribed 16% of them. The share of outstanding corporate bonds is 17% of GDP, which is much lower than South Korea (80%) and Malaysia (60%) and China (35%).

The size of the government bond market, in comparison, was R86 lakh crore as on 31 December 2022.

Recently, the government removed tax benefits on long-term investment in debt mutual funds – any fund which has more than 35% allocation to debt securities. Now, any gains from such funds, irrespective of the holding period, would be taxed at the slab rates. The long-term capital gains from debt funds would cease to get the indexation benefit because of the latest change in tax laws.

At present, capital gains arising from transfer of mutual fund units, other than equity-oriented funds that are held for more than three years are considered as long term and are taxed at 20% with indexation benefit. Mutual funds have been the source of money for corporates and NBFCs. If inflows into mutual funds slow down due to the removal of tax advantage, they will have to go to banks who will charge more on lending.

Debt or debt-oriented mutual funds have assets under management of over R15 lakh crore (out of the around R40 lakh crore total AUM). These funds mobilise around R7-8 lakh crore every month on a gross basis. Most of these funds invest in government and corporate bonds, t-bills and commercial papers, etc.

NEW DELHI: The removal of tax advantage on long-term debt fund investments will be a setback for bond markets, especially the corporate bond market in India. Experts believe since debt mutual funds play a key role in price discovery and liquidity of Indian bond markets, the loss tax of advantage might derail the development of the bond market in India. “With lower incremental flows expected into duration debt funds going forward, this tax change will be a setback for the development of our bond markets,” says Chirag Mehta, CIO, Quantum AMC. The outstanding stock of corporate bonds in India at the end of December 2022 was worth R 40 lakh crore, of which mutual funds subscribed 16% of them. The share of outstanding corporate bonds is 17% of GDP, which is much lower than South Korea (80%) and Malaysia (60%) and China (35%). The size of the government bond market, in comparison, was R86 lakh crore as on 31 December 2022. Recently, the government removed tax benefits on long-term investment in debt mutual funds – any fund which has more than 35% allocation to debt securities. Now, any gains from such funds, irrespective of the holding period, would be taxed at the slab rates. The long-term capital gains from debt funds would cease to get the indexation benefit because of the latest change in tax laws.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At present, capital gains arising from transfer of mutual fund units, other than equity-oriented funds that are held for more than three years are considered as long term and are taxed at 20% with indexation benefit. Mutual funds have been the source of money for corporates and NBFCs. If inflows into mutual funds slow down due to the removal of tax advantage, they will have to go to banks who will charge more on lending. Debt or debt-oriented mutual funds have assets under management of over R15 lakh crore (out of the around R40 lakh crore total AUM). These funds mobilise around R7-8 lakh crore every month on a gross basis. Most of these funds invest in government and corporate bonds, t-bills and commercial papers, etc.