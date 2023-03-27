What do you want from your Advisor?  

PV Subramanyam By

Express News Service

Many people who want to invest do so on their own. Many others are overwhelmed by the enormity of the situation and do not do anything other than the minimum investing – for tax purposes. Now with the amendments to the Income Tax Act, all the investment related deductions (ppf, nps, pf, elss, life premium) have been removed. Even the expenses related deductions (housing loan, medical insurance, etc.) have been removed.

However, we are still left with our goals – children related, and retirement related being the primary needs for which money gets saved or invested. What are skills required to handle your own investments? This is the best question to ask – instead of asking whether you should seek the help of an advisor.

Two major requirements are – Investment skills and Emotional skills. Do you have investment management skills? Means do you understand asset classes, asset allocation, expected returns, standard deviation, dramatic drawdowns, deep recession and waiting for the long term. Do you understand portfolio construction, portfolio sizing, comparison with benchmark, taxation – clubbing provisions, converting current income to capital gains, etc.

If you do understand all this you may not need an investment manager. If you have these skills you may have the maturity to realise that ‘Investments are for the long term, and the process is dull and boring’. This is like eating Daal-chawal, idli, and Dahi-chawal all your life, KNOWING that it is dull and boring – but it can’t kill you. However, neither Index investing or daal-chawal is a topic that you can discuss at parties.

Investment management is about understanding risk and applying it generally to all portfolios. However, successful investing has an emotional side also!

Are you capable of doing goal-based investing (tactical asset allocation vs Strategic asset allocation), assessing the time based goals (daughter’s class 12 will happen in 2031, but the car can be replaced in 2029 or 2033 depending on cash-flows and how the market is behaving). Knowing how much to fund children’s education, life insurance and medical insurance needs, filing tax returns, staying calm during turbulent times, not getting carried away either by a bull or a bear market.

You should also know how to manage your goals – right from whether the goals are realistic or are you punching far above your weight or far below your weight? Have you made your will, got the nomination done for all your investments.

Can you understand risk and manage it alone without any help? Are you happy not to talk about your investments and build it over say the next 30 years? Will you handle the Annuity buying? When will you buy Annuities and will you buy it in 3 lots or in a lump-sum?

How much help do you and your spouse need from your CA, your investment relationship managers, your children and / or your parents?

Will you be able to bring up the topic of Retirement and Will making – with your parents? Will you be able to sit with your children and talk about money, insurance, etc?

See how many of these functions you can do (and are willing to do today without postponing to a later date?)

Answer all these questions honestly, and you will know whether you need an advisor or not.

PV Subramanyam

writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire

Rich - Invest C40 a day’

