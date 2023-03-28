Home Business

54 FDI proposals from China, Hong Kong pending

She said the government is not considering relaxing the norms in relation to proposals from the countries that share land with India.

Published: 28th March 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

FCRA, Foreign Investment, FDI, NGO investment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government is yet to approve 54 foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals received during last year and current year from neighbouring countries China and Hong Kong, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday in a written reply to Lok Sabha. 

She said the government is not considering relaxing the norms in relation to proposals from the countries that share land with India. “54 FDI proposals received during the past year and current year with investor/beneficial owner from China/Hong Kong are pending for decision with the government as of 21.03.2023,” she said.

In 2020, when the political tensions with China peaked and Covid pandemic too was on the rise, India amended the FDI policy to prevent takeover of domestic firms by investors based in neighbouring countries. The amendment was done via Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Amendment Rules, 2020.

“Government amended the FDI policy, as per which an entity of a country, which shares border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country can invest only under the government route,” she added. Any transfer of ownership of existing or future FDI in entity in India resulting in the beneficial ownership falling within the aforesaid jurisdictions will also require government nod, she further stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foreign investment
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp