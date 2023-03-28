Home Business

Bank of Baroda’s new gateway at IFSC for start-ups

Bank of Baroda (BoB) is pushing its start-up focused banking services offering range of solutions for these firms at Gift City in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bank of Baroda (BoB) is pushing its start-up focused banking services offering range of solutions for these firms at Gift City in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat. 

It provides transaction-based internet banking facility to retail customers, corporate and start-ups in three major foreign currencies - US Dollar, Euro and British Pound Sterling at its GIFT City banking unit. The public sector unit claims that it’s the only bank to provide these services in the country. 

This facility provides start-ups with 24/7 access to their accounts and the convenience and flexibility to conduct banking transactions and fund transfers with ease in a secure manner. The bank offers start-ups with a range of global banking solutions locally such as foreign currency current and savings accounts, fixed deposits in foreign currency.

