Home Business

Gogoro, Zomato, Kotak Mahindra Prime join hands, boost electric vehicles among delivery partners

As per the partnership, the companies will offer last-mile delivery partners associated with Zomato affordable loan terms and battery-swapping services.

Published: 28th March 2023 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

Zomato (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taiwan-based battery swapping firm Gogoro Inc on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Prime to promote fast adoption of electric mobility in the last-mile transportation segment.

As per the partnership, the companies will offer last-mile delivery partners associated with Zomato affordable loan terms and battery swapping services.

"The urban transformation to electric transportation in India's cities has begun and it is essential that we provide delivery partners with an accessible path to own and leverage the benefits that smart electric two-wheeler vehicles and battery-swapping offer. Gogoro, Zomato and Kotak are partnering to make this a reality," Gogoro Founder and CEO Horace Luke said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Swiggy, Zomato flag 'misinterpretation' of bike-taxi ban order by Delhi RTO 

Zomato currently has over 3 lakh delivery partners in the country.

"Electric two-wheelers powered by affordable, reliable, and accessible battery swapping solutions can positively impact delivery partner pay-outs, apart from reducing air pollution. That's why we're excited to partner with Gogoro and Kotak on this endeavour," Zomato Food Delivery COO Mohit Sardana stated.

Kotak Mahindra Prime, the vehicle leasing division of Kotak Mahindra Bank, will provide accessible loan terms as part of the tie-up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Gogoro Kotak Mahindra Prime
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp