HDFC gets board’s nod for raising Rs 57,000 crore via NCDs in tranches

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mortgage lender HDFC on Monday received board approval for raising Rs 57,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in multiple tranches. The funds will be used for business requirements mainly for meeting lending demand.

“The Board granted its approval for issuance of unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures under a Shelf Placement Memorandum, aggregating Rs 57,000 crore, in various tranches, on a private placement basis, in accordance with the approval granted by the shareholders of the Corporation at the 45th Annual General Meeting held on June 30, 2022,” said HDFC in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The board also approved increasing the overall borrowing powers of the Corporation from Rs 6 lakh crore to Rs 6.50 lakh crore, outstanding at any point of time. “The said decision was taken since the outstanding borrowings of the Corporation as on date is nearly Rs 5.70 lakh crore and the Corporation would need to borrow further for its business purposes till the effective date of merger,” it said.

The board meeting was held on Monday. The mortgage lender had raised Rs 25,000 crore on February 26 through bonds at 7.97% coupon rate. It was the country’s largest-ever bond issue. HDFC is expected to merge into HDFC Bank by the third quarter of the next financial year, creating a banking giant with a combined balance sheet of Rs 17.87 lakh crore and a net worth of Rs 3.3 lakh crore.

Termed as the biggest transaction in India’s corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 2022 agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about $40 billion, creating a financial services titan. The proposed entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be 100 per cent owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank. Every HDFC shareholder will get 42 shares of HDFC Bank for every 25 shares held.

