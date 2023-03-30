Home Business

Honda Motorcycle to launch two EVs in FY24; to make 10 lakh units by 2030

The first EV will be a mid-range two-wheeler while the second model will be a product equipped with ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e’ swappable batteries.

Published: 30th March 2023

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said its new factory at Narasapura (Karnataka) will produce 10 lakh electric vehicles (EV) by 2030, with the factory exclusively dedicated to EVs only. Unveiling its EV road map in India, HMSI also said it will launch two electric two-wheelers here under ‘Platform E’ here in the financial year 2023-24.

The first EV will be a mid-range two-wheeler while the second model will be a product equipped with ‘Honda Mobile Power Pack e’ swappable batteries. The Japanese automaker is one of the last major two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India which is yet to launch a battery-powered vehicle. HMSI’s rival Hero MotoCorp had launched its first EV a few months back while Bajaj Auto and TVS were early entrants.

“With our EV road map, now in the execution phase, we are taking substantial steps towards creating exclusive infrastructure for manufacturing diverse range of captivating electric vehicles,” said Atsushi Ogata , managing director, President & CEO of HMSI.

HMSI plans to bring in a dedicated platform on which multiple EV models with fixed and swappable batteries would be introduced. They would also be investing in the development of EV technologies, charging infrastructure and aftersales services. 

On new product launches in the ICE segment, Ogata said the company aims to introduce a 160 cc bike and a 125 cc scooter in the next three months. Besides, the company may launch a new 350 cc bike around the festive season this year. HMSI sold over 40 lakh two-wheelers in the domestic market this fiscal and expects low double digit growth in FY24.  

