Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.5 per unit

After the move, the latest retail price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 1,856.50.

Published: 01st May 2023 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Petroleum and oil marketing companies have slashed the price of Commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect, according to sources on Monday.

Last month, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit, standing at Rs 2,028 per unit.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies had on March 1 this year hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit.

The prices of the commercial cylinders were reduced the last time in September 1 last year by Rs 91.50.

On August 1, 2022, too, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 36. Prior to that, on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit. 

