Weakening dollar, modest Q4FY23 earnings push Nifty above 18K

India’s equity market has resumed the bull phase after a small pause for a week. 

Published: 01st May 2023

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

During the week ending on Friday, NSE Nifty gained 407 points or 2.31% to close at 18,065, whereas the BSE Sensex went up over 1,400 points or 2.40% to settle at 61,112. The ongoing 6-day rally comes soon after a 9-day winning streak earlier this month, which was the longest since October 2020.

According to market experts, weakness in the US dollar has brought foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) back to Indian equities while strong quarterly numbers by heavyweights such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki added fuel to the rally as it reversed the weak sentiment that followed soon after a poor quarterly show by IT majors- TCS and Infosys. 

FPIs have bought equity worth R9,752 crore till 29 April, as per NSDL data. “An important macro factor that has tilted the FPI approach is the appreciation in rupee. Rupee which had touched a low of 82.94 to the dollar in late February this year has now appreciated to 81.75 to the dollar. India’s Current Account Deficit is declining and if this trend continues the rupee may appreciate further.

FPIs are likely to bring more inflows into India in this context,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. FPIs have poured maximum money in financial services and auto & auto component firms. Girish Sodani, Head of Equity Market at Swastika Investmart said apart from a weak dollar, looming fear of economic recession in the US and sluggish demand in China for the last three to four months has made India a preferred market for foreign investors. He adds that domestic-driven segments like banking and auto are expected to get preference from both FIIs and domestic institutional investors (DIIs). 

FPIs have poured maximum money in financial services and auto & auto component firms. FPIs, who were sellers in the initial three months of 2023, have turned net buyers and have started buying aggressively in the last few days. They have bought equity worth R9,752 crore.

