Byju’s likely to file FY22 results soon

Uma Kannan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Edtech major Byju’s will soon file its FY22 results with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Sources confirmed that the company will file results anytime soon, but did not share any specific date. The company should have filed its annual results with the MCA by September last year but has been delaying it for over seven months now. After aN nearly 18-month delay, the most-valued ed-tech start-up filed its FY21 results in September 2022.

There have been various reports since February that the edtech company will raise around $500 million from TPG among others. But with the recent ED search, it is unclear whether the prospective investors will go ahead with the deal, but sources confirmed that the fund-raising plan is on the cards. On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches and seizure action at the premises of the edtech major under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The searches revealed the firm has received foreign direct investment to the tune of Rs 28,000 crore during the period 2011 to 2023. Further, the firm has remitted nearly Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment.

The central agency also said that the company has booked around Rs 944 crore in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses including the amount remitted to foreign jurisdiction.

Immediately after the search, the start-up’s CEO Byju Raveendran in a letter to the employees said the firm has brought more FDI to the country than any other Indian start-up. The company, which has been funded by over 70 impact investors, has created job opportunities for over 55,000 people.

The CEO also said they are the country’s largest employer among start-ups. There has been pressure on the edtech firm to turn profitable and in October last year, it announced a layoff of 2,500 people in a phased manner. In FY21, the edtech, backed by investors like Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, CPPIB, and General Atlantic, reported a consolidated loss of over Rs 4,500 crore, up from over Rs 260 crore in the previous fiscal.

On the ropes

In FY21, Byju’s reported consolidated loss of Rs 4,589 crore

The group’s revenue in FY21 stood at Rs 2,428 crore

Last year Byju’s fired 2,500 employees

Tiger Global-backed edtech company acquired many companies such as Toppr, Epic!, WhiteHat Jr

It is backed by Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, Tencent, Sequoia Capital, among others

In 2022, it became the first edtech company to be an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup

