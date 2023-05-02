Home Business

Byju’s likely to file FY22 results soon

There have been various reports since February that the edtech company will raise around $500 million from TPG among others.

Published: 02nd May 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | BYJU'S YouTube Screengrab)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Edtech major Byju’s will soon file its FY22 results with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). Sources confirmed that the company will file results anytime soon, but did not share any specific date.  The company should have filed its annual results with the MCA by September last year but has been delaying it for over seven months now. After aN nearly 18-month delay, the most-valued ed-tech start-up filed its FY21 results in September 2022.

There have been various reports since February that the edtech company will raise around $500 million from TPG among others. But with the recent ED search, it is unclear whether the prospective investors will go ahead with the deal, but sources confirmed that the fund-raising plan is on the cards. On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches and seizure action at the premises of the edtech major under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The searches revealed the firm has received foreign direct investment to the tune of Rs 28,000 crore during the period 2011 to 2023. Further, the firm has remitted nearly Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment.

The central agency also said that the company has booked around Rs 944 crore in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses including the amount remitted to foreign jurisdiction.
Immediately after the search, the start-up’s CEO Byju Raveendran in a letter to the employees said the firm has brought more FDI to the country than any other Indian start-up. The company, which has been funded by over 70 impact investors, has created job opportunities for over 55,000 people.

The CEO also said they are the country’s largest employer among start-ups. There has been pressure on the edtech firm to turn profitable and in October last year, it announced a layoff of 2,500 people in a phased manner. In FY21, the edtech, backed by investors like Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, CPPIB, and General Atlantic, reported a consolidated loss of over Rs 4,500 crore, up from over Rs 260 crore in the previous fiscal.

On the ropes

In FY21, Byju’s  reported consolidated loss of Rs 4,589 crore

The group’s revenue in FY21 stood at Rs 2,428 crore

Last year Byju’s fired 2,500 employees

Tiger Global-backed edtech company acquired many companies such as Toppr, Epic!, WhiteHat Jr

It is backed by Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, Tencent, Sequoia Capital, among others

In 2022, it became the first edtech company to be an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byju’s annual results
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp