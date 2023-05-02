Home Business

Centre asks states to crack down on outdoor advertisements of betting, gambling platforms

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued advisories to private television channels, digital news publishers and OTT platforms to refrain from publishing and broadcasting such ads

Published: 02nd May 2023 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

gambling-betting-rummy

Express Illustration.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday asked state governments to crack down on outdoor advertisements of gambling and betting platforms.

In a letter to chief secretaries of states and Union territories, Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra asked them to take "appropriate action" to curb outdoor advertisements of gambling betting platforms that are found on hoardings, banners and auto-rickshaws.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had issued advisories to private television channels, digital news publishers and OTT platforms to refrain from publishing and broadcasting advertisements of such platforms.

Advertisements of gambling and betting platforms had appeared in a section of the media -- print, digital and television -- which prompted the government to issue advisories.

ALSO READ | Betting companies continue to flout I&B ministry norms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online betting
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Battle for Vidhana Soudha: More flavours than saffron in coastal Karnataka curry?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Congress' 75 per cent quota promise to face legal hurdles, say experts
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with Bajrang Punia (R), Vinesh Phogat (L) & Sangeeta Phogat at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11
BJP MLA and Vindhya Janta Party chief Narayan Tripathi. (Photo | Facebook)
BJP’s Bundelkhand, Vindhya worry as party MLA poses threat in 64 seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp