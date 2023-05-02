Home Business

IT firms optimistic on BFSI sector amid shake-up 

For top IT firms in India, the BFSI sector in the US is the key revenue segment but with the recent banking crisis, growth in the firms has been hit.

Published: 02nd May 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

With coronavirus cases rising, many IT companies have given work from home option to the employees. A Deserted look of roads in IT corridors in Hyderabad.

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Though IT companies have been seeing some softness in the BFSI (Banking, financial services and insurance) vertical, they are optimistic as the situation seems to be improving across geographies.

For top IT firms in India, the BFSI sector in the US is the key revenue segment but with the recent banking crisis, growth in the firms has been hit. But top executives in the recent earnings conference said that overall sentiment is improving.

Milind Lakkad, Chief HR officer at TCS, said, different regions play out differently. “In BFSI, we are seeing good traction in Nordics and Benelux. Central Europe is slightly complex and difficult...Each vertical and each region is going to play out differently,” he said.

For TCS, the BFSI TCV (total contract value) was at $3.1 billion. “The banking and financial services industry is the largest spender on technology and that reflects in its outsized share of revenues within TCS’ business mix,” said K Krithivasan, who will take over as TCS CEO and MD from June 1,2023.

TCS’ BFSI sector grew by 11.8% in FY23. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said in the fourth quarter the company saw changes in the market environment. “As the quarter progressed we saw some clients ramp downs on programs. And this was across different sectors- Telecom, Retail, Hi-Tech and parts of Financial Services- mortgages, investment banking, and asset management. And that was something which was unplanned as we went through,” he said.

The IT company’s financial services sector got hit in Q4 as revenue from the vertical was down 1.7% YoY.  Recently, JP Morgan said that IT companies TCS and Infosys have the highest SVB and US regional banking exposure. TCS has the highest global banking exposure at 38%, Wipro (35%) and LTIMindtree (37%).

JP Morgan had said that the collapse of SVB, Signature Bank and concerns of liquidity across US and the European Union can further soften tech spending by banks over the short term in a year with slowing growth in bank tech budgets. Motilal Oswal said BFSI will drag FY24 growth. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT companies BFSI banking crisis
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp