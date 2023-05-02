Home Business

Muthoot Microfin to raise Rs 2,800 crore this fiscal

The company, which expects a growth of 25-30% in its disbursals in the current fiscal, plans to raise Rs800 crore through ECBs and the rest via NCDs.

Published: 02nd May 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Muthoot logo

Muthoot logo

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Muthoot Microfin, the microfinance subsidiary of Muthoot Pappachan Group, plans to raise Rs 2,800 crore this year through External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) and nonconvertible debentures (NCDs) in the current financial year to meet its loan growth. 

The company, which expects a growth of 25-30% in its disbursals in the current fiscal, plans to raise Rs800 crore through ECBs and the rest via NCDs. “We have planned for around Rs800 crore of ECBs for this year out of which we already have approval for $50 million.

We will be drawing that down once we see the stability in dollar rate,” Sadaf Sayeed, chief executive officer, Muthoot Microfin told this newspaper. “We raised around Rs 1,300 crore via NCDs last year and this year we plan to raise around Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal through NCDs. There is going to be more requirement for capital this year to meet our strong loan growth,” he said.

The company is also undergoing an ESG (environmental, social and governance) rating. The rating will help the company to tap more foreign capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muthoot Microfin external commercial borrowings NCDs
India Matters
BJP National President JP Nadda with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai releases the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections, in Bengaluru, May 1, 2023. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Karnataka polls: BJP releases manifesto, promises UCC, free gas cylinders, milk packet
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
SC says it can dissolve marriage on grounds of 'irretrievable breakdown'
Automobile manufacturing Industry. (Photo | AP)
India's manufacturing PMI hits four-month high in April
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu government withdraws contentious bill on flexible working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp