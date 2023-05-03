Home Business

Coal India production in April 2023 increases 7.7 per cent to 57.6 million tonnes

Coal India Limited (CIL) production in April 2023 surged 7.7% to 57.6 million tonnes (MT). This marks an increase of 4.1 MT compared to the 53.5 MT recorded in April 2022. 

By Express News Service

It said all CIL subsidiaries, barring Eastern Coalfields, achieved their highest-ever production for April.“Production could have been even higher by about 1 MT even after stoppage of work for four days by contractual workers in Talcher coalfields of MCL”, said a senior official of CIL. Overburden removal (OBR) grew by 31% in April 2023, reaching 169.5 million cubic metres, 109% of the targeted amount. This increase will bolster production throughout the upcoming monsoon season.

CIL’s supplies shot up to 62.3 MTs in April 2023, ahead by 5 MTs against the comparable month of last year when the off-take was 57.4 MTs. The 8.6% growth during the month was built over a high base. All of CIL’s producing units logged growth. The company said its supplies to coal fired plants of the country rose to 50.6 MTs in April’23 compared to 49.3 MTs of April last year.

