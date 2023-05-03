IMF ups Asia economic forecast as China reopens

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised Asia’s economic forecast on the back of the reopening of China.

It said the growth in Asia and the Pacific region is likely to accelerate to 4.6% this year from 3.8% last year. However, it warned of risks from high inflation and global market volatility driven by banking sector crises in the US and Europe.

According to the IMF, Asia will contribute 70% of global growth this year with China and India together generating half of the global growth. While China will create 34.9% of the global growth, India will add 15.4%. “The main development has been the reopening of China, where surging consumption is boosting growth across the region despite weaker demand from the rest of the world,” IMF said.

“Risks to the outlook include spillovers from greater-than-expected US monetary policy tightening and supply chain disruptions associated with geo-economics fragmentation,” it further added. As per IMF, an integrated policy response using all available tools will be needed to manage global shocks. While Asia’s financial systems haven’t seen major impacts following recent banking turmoil in the United States and Europe, they need to be carefully monitored given high leverage among households and corporate.

However, there are some challenges too, IMF said, as in the short term, monetary and fiscal policies will need to remain tight to bring inflation durably back to central bank targets and stabilise public debt. An integrated policy response using all available tools will be needed to manage

global shocks.

NEW DELHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday raised Asia’s economic forecast on the back of the reopening of China. It said the growth in Asia and the Pacific region is likely to accelerate to 4.6% this year from 3.8% last year. However, it warned of risks from high inflation and global market volatility driven by banking sector crises in the US and Europe. According to the IMF, Asia will contribute 70% of global growth this year with China and India together generating half of the global growth. While China will create 34.9% of the global growth, India will add 15.4%. “The main development has been the reopening of China, where surging consumption is boosting growth across the region despite weaker demand from the rest of the world,” IMF said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Risks to the outlook include spillovers from greater-than-expected US monetary policy tightening and supply chain disruptions associated with geo-economics fragmentation,” it further added. As per IMF, an integrated policy response using all available tools will be needed to manage global shocks. While Asia’s financial systems haven’t seen major impacts following recent banking turmoil in the United States and Europe, they need to be carefully monitored given high leverage among households and corporate. However, there are some challenges too, IMF said, as in the short term, monetary and fiscal policies will need to remain tight to bring inflation durably back to central bank targets and stabilise public debt. An integrated policy response using all available tools will be needed to manage global shocks.