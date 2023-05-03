No pressure on PSBs to pay high dividend to govt: Finance ministry official

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Public sector banks (PSBs), which have been regularly capitalised by the Centre since 2016-17 to maintain capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per the Basel III norms, now need to grow on their own, according to a top finance ministry official. He said the recapitalisation process is over.

“The recapitalisation process is now over for PSBs as they have started making profits again. There is no burden on the PSBs to give a certain amount of dividend to the government. They can pay less and use the remainder to maintain their capital adequacy ratio in case of need,” the official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

Between FY 17 and FY 21, the government had infused Rs 3.31 lakh crore into the banks as part of the recapitalization process. Meanwhile, a senior bank official said the PSBs have requested the government to keep a larger portion of dividend with them to maintain the capital adequacy ratio.

“After a long time, PSBs have started making profits. Now, they are optimistic that they would be able to maintain the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) if they are allowed to keep the dividend with themselves. They have requested the finance ministry for the same,” the official cited above said.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) norms, banks are mandatorily required to maintain a minimum CAR of at least 9% or above. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das recently said at a global conference that the banks’ asset quality is continuously improving with average gross non-performing asset ratio declining to 4.41% as of December 31, from 5.8% as of March 31, 2022, and 7.3% as of March 31, 2021, Das said. Banks’ capital adequacy ratio, at 16.1% as of December-end, was also much above the minimum regulatory requirement, he stated.

As per Charan Singh, CEO, EGROW Foundation and former RBI Chair Professor of Economics, IIM Bangalore, the issue of paying dividend and retaining profit is an interesting trade-off in public sector banks. The central government has bailed out many banks in recent years, recapitalising them to nurture them back to health.

