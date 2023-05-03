Home Business

QR codes for donation appear near Badrinath, Kedarnath; temple committee files complaint

The chairman of the temple committee said so far applications like Paytm are not being used by the temple committee.

Published: 03rd May 2023 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2023 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

QR Code

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee on Sunday filed a complaint with the police demanding an inquiry into the installation of boards asking devotees for donations through QR codes in the temples.

Temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay said in a statement issued here that the boards near the temples asking for donations through quick response (QR) codes were not put up by them.

He said these boards were found installed on the day of the opening of the doors of both the 'dhams' and were removed on the same day when it came to the notice of the officials of the committee.

Ajay said the officials of the temple committee first investigated the matter at their own level and after that filed a complaint in this regard at the Kedarnath police post and the police station in Badrinath on Sunday, demanding an inquiry into the matter.

The chairman of the temple committee said so far applications like Paytm are not being used by the temple committee.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened for devotees on April 25 and that of Badrinath temple on April 27.

