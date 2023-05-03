SEBI fines Future Corp, Biyani, 13 others

Home Business

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty totalling Rs 20 lakh on Future Corporate Resources, Kishore Biyani and 13 others for failing to make a public announcement of an open offer to the shareholders of Praxis Home Retail. 

In its order released on Tuesday, Sebi has asked them to pay the fine within 45 days. Sebi found that Future Corporate Resources (FCRL) along with 14 entities failed to make a public announcement of an open offer following the increase in the shareholding of FCRL in Praxis.

Praxis’ equity shares aggregating to 30 lakh were allotted to one of its promoter entities FCRL, following the exercise of the conversion option of 3,180 compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) by FCRL, out of the 7,500 CCDs initially allotted to it.

After exercising the conversion option, the shareholding of FCRL in Praxis rose from 47.43% in the quarter ending December 2019 to 53.13%, an increase of 5.71% in shareholding as of February 11, 2020.

